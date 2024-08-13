LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry featured on 1-of-1 autographed Topps card commemorating Olympic gold

TOPSHOT-BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-FRA-USA-MEDALS TOPSHOT - Gold medallists (From L) USA's #04 Stephen Curry, USA's #06 LeBron James and USA's #07 Kevin Durant pose after the men's Gold Medal basketball match between France and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images) (DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

After securing Olympic gold, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are featured on a one-of-one autographed Topps trading card commemorating their Olympic achievement.

James, Durant and Curry led USA to an undefeated run at the Paris Olympics for Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal. The Olympic gold medal is the fourth for Durant and the third James.

It's the first for Curry who made his mark in his Olympics debut with an incredible performance even by his remarkable standards. Curry led Team USA in a 95-91 semifinal win over Serbia with 36 points while connecting on 9 of 14 3-point shots.

Curry led USA again in a gold-medal thriller against France with 24 points while shooting 8 of 13 from 3. He shut down a late France rally by hitting four of four 3-pointers in the final 2:48, including a fallaway dagger over a double team in with 35 seconds remaining.

He's now got his Olympic hardware to show for it. And a one-of-a-kind trading card where he's featured alongside James and Durant.

Topps announced the release of the card on Monday featuring images of Curry, Durant and James in their Team USA uniforms accompanied by their autographs. Per Topps, it's the only existing trading card to feature all three of their autographs.

It won't be available in a pack. It will go to one lucky winner as part of a promotion for the non-autographed base version of the Durant-Curry-James Olympic card that sells for $11.99.

Topps is selling the base card individually as well. The promotional deadline to be eligible for the autographed guard is 6:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The next question, of course, is how much is this card going to be valued on the trading market? Goldin Auctions' Ken Goldin told ESPN the he expects the fact that it won't be pulled from a pack to cap its value. But he still expects the card to command six figures on the trading market.