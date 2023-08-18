​​Leagues Cup 2023 Final: How to watch Lionel Messi in the Inter Miami vs. Nashville game

Lionel Messi El argentino Lionel Messi, del Inter Miami, festeja tras anotar ante el Union de Filadelfia en las semifinales de la Leagues Cup, el martes 15 de agosto de 2023. (AP Foto/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Although World Cup winner Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut less than a month ago, the Messi Effect is apparently already working its magic, as Inter Miami easily beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinals Tuesday night, and will now face Nashville in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final. The win also means Inter Miami has a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup — a first in the team's history. Ready to watch Messi and Miami play Nashville this weekend? Here's what you need to know about Saturday's Major League Soccer match, including start time, how to watch, ways to stream MLS and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville: 

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Game: Inter Miami vs. Nashville

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: MLS season pass via Apple TV+

How to watch the Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs. Nashville

The Leagues Cup Final will not air on TV, so to tune into what is sure to be an exciting game, you’ll need to sign up for an MLS Season Pass, which you can get for half-off right now through Apple TV.

How to watch the Leagues Cup Final in Spanish:

What time is Saturday’s Miami vs. Nashville game?

The 2023 Leagues Cup Final game between Inter Miami and Nashville is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 19.

