LaVine trade ideas, Draymond suspended & Şengün as the next Jokic? | No Cap Room

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together for a really fun episode of No Cap Room that touches on the Clippers' struggles, Draymond Green's suspension, Zach LaVine trade ideas and a lot more.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the news of the week and tell you some of their favorite players to watch on NBA League Pass right now.

First, after news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers are in the process of signing Daniel Theis to be their backup big, the guys discuss the team’s struggles since trading for James Harden and wonder if Theis is really the key to fixing those new issues.

Draymond Green’s suspension was announced, a day after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and this leads Dan down a path of wondering if Draymond is looking for opportunities to punch down as he sees his skills diminishing towards the end of his career.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are looking at where the guard could be sent in a trade, so Super Producer John Gennaro fired up the trade machine to try and find a way to get LaVine to the Heat, 76ers, Grizzlies, Raptors and Lakers. Do Jake and Dan like any of his trade ideas? Tune in to find out!

Before we close the show, Jake explains why everyone should be keeping an eye on Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets as a serious contender the next time a superstar requests a trade and both guys geek our over young Rockets center Alperen Şengün, who is starting to draw comparisons to a young Nikola Jokic.

