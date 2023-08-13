Kylian Mbappé returns to PSG first-team training squad after 'positive discussions'

France's Kylian Mbappe warms up before the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece at the Stade de France, outside Paris, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena/AP)

Kylian Mbappé is back on the Paris Saint-Germain training squad after two weeks of training with other PSG players are available to transfer during his contract standoff with the French superclub.

"Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into the first-team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement Sunday.

Those talks reportedly occurred ahead of the club's opening game of the season, a shutout draw against Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Mbappé was seen watching the game from the stands.

"Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back", PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi told the club the day of the match, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Both parties are still reportedly discussing different options for a new deal, including a potential exit clause for 2024, Romano reported.

Mbappé, one of soccer's most valuable stars, told PSG he intended to leave in June. He was dropped from the club's summer tour a month later and turned down multiple offers presented to him by the club afterward, including a record transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

In August, star Brazilian forward Neymar became the second high profile athlete to ask out of PSG. The 30 year-old is reportedly nearing a deal with Al-Hilal, Fabrizio reported Sunday. Another ex-PSG star, Lionel Messi, also left this summer for Inter Miami.

Throughout negotiations, PSG was clear that Mbappé wouldn't be able to leave the club for free, but maintained hope the dispute with him would be resolved. He finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in the past five seasons and signed a contract extension last year after PSG rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

The club returns to Ligue 1 action against Toulouse on Saturday. It's unclear if Mbappé will take the pitch for that match.