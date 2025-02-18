Kevin Durant breaks down in tears when talking about his love for basketball and Olympic competition

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Kevin Durant of Team United States poses during the Men's Gold Medal Ceremony, Game 50, match between France and United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant loves ball.

So much so that it brought him to tears when talking about his love for Olympic competition.

The Phoenix Suns star sat down for an interview for the Netflix and Olympic Channel documentary "Court of Gold" about the basketball competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Durant played in those Olympics and helped lead Team USA to the gold medal.

Netflix released a teaser video of the documentary on Monday ahead of the premier featuring an emotional Durant. Durant had to pause to wipe away tears when talking about what it meant for him to play in the Olympics and to see the support for the game and its players from the international community.

Kevin Durant tearing up about playing on the Olympic stage is a moment to witness.



Court of Gold premieres in 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/jWSAC9pA5a — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2025

"I come from neighborhoods where people don't even talk to each other," Durant said. "There's so much hate in the world, too. When people get to start laughing and joking for the game of ball, it's cool to me.

"So, like it gets me emotional, dog."

Durant then wiped his tears away and apologized before continuing.

"It's crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player play in the Olympics," he continued. "They spend their money, they bring their whole family. It's just dope to me."

Durant then spoke about how the game of basketball has changed his and his family's lives.

"The game has saved my life," Durant continued. "It brought me and my family out of a lot of bulls***. I'm just grateful for it. For real."

The first of the six-part documentary debuted on Netflix early Tuesday and didn't include Durant's emotional interview. It did feature a previous clip that went viral when Durant posed a question to the host France team that touted its chemistry ahead of the Olympic Games.

Relive the historic 2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball tournament through the eyes of the greats.



COURT OF GOLD — following Team USA, France, Serbia, and Canada — comes to Netflix February 18. pic.twitter.com/VkdplrmyDv — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2025

"That chemistry gonna help you when you gotta guard Steph?" Durant asked. Spoiler alert: It didn't.

As for the emotional clip that Netflix teased Monday, it's not clear how much detail he went into about his background and relationship with basketball.

But it is clear just how much the game means to him, especially on the Olympic level. Durant has built a certain Hall of Fame career as a generational talent who's worked to become one of the games' all-time great scorers. Part of that résumé includes arguably the greatest career in USA Basketball history.

Durant wasn't invited to participate in the 2008 Olympics following his rookie season in the NBA. He's been invited ever since and has not turned down an invitation en route to four Olympic gold medals as the only man to claim that tally in basketball.

He was named MVP at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has twice been named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. In Paris, he became USA's all-time Olympic scorer among men and women.