The Kamala Harris coconut tree, explained: What do all the memes from the 'KHive' mean?

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2024 7/21/24 President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee. STAR MAX File Photo: 4/14/23 US Vice President Kamala Harris on day 3 of the National Action Network Convention 2023 on April 14, 2023 in New York City. (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx)

When President Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement for the 2024 Democratic nominee, meme creators reacted almost faster than Americans could learn the news.

Within minutes, social media platforms were flooded with mentions of coconut trees and declarations of "mother." But the jokes certainly weren't new. Weeks before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, in the aftermath of his highly criticized debate performance, the internet seemed to anticipate what Washington did not: that Harris would be in the running to be the Democratic nominee.

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024

Content creators gave Harris the meme treatment by making "fancam" edits of her speeches and turning awkward public moments into searchable reaction clips. It was an organic reaction to the news, unlike some other attempts by the Biden campaign and others to go viral, which have been largely considered "cringe" and a turnoff for young voters.

The video that "coconut-pilled" the internet was a speech Harris gave in May 2023 at the White House. "Coconut-pilled" is a riff on "red-pilled," a reference from the 1999 movie The Matrix that evolved online to become an alt-right term for being radicalized and seeing "the truth" that has since become a suffix that can jokingly be applied to interests or fandoms.

In this case, to be coconut-pilled is to "stan" (be a fan of) Harris, or part of the "KHive," a riff on Beyoncé's "Beyhive" to describe the online Harris fan club community.

In the speech, Harris described how her mother would say, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

It's not the first time the internet has latched onto something Harris has said, either. When Biden and Harris were elected in 2020, a clip of Harris calling Biden to congratulate him — "We did it, Joe!" — became a meme.

While there is an element of irony behind the coconut-pilled posts from some KHive members, a lot of the memes have actually helped shape Harris into someone relatable. Being able to tap into the online community, dominated by young voters, could allow Harris to make inroads with a demographic many other Democrats have struggled to.

Me, shedding my toxic Bernie Bro baggage and embracing the warmth of Momala's embrace beneath the coconut tree pic.twitter.com/uOTC37mNe4 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 3, 2024

But this isn't indicative of a guaranteed win for Harris. DeNora Getachew, the CEO of DoSomething.org, one of the largest nonprofits for young people making social change, told Yahoo News in March that young millennials and Gen Z prioritize policies and action over individual candidates when it comes to elections. While Harris does support a lot of the issues young voters care about — including gun safety and abortion rights — her history as a prosecutor paints her as a little less progressive than what some young people are hoping for.

"She's clearly trying to put on a facade that she's a good guy," one voter told the Washington Post earlier this month, "but we all know what she's like, we know who she's arrested, we know the things that she's done and she's had a mixed record. She's no better than any other politician."

➕Read more

Read the full text of Biden's letter announcing his decision."I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down." [Yahoo News]

Timeline: Biden exit caps tumultuous three weeks in U.S. politics. "Here's a summary of the milestone events in a roller coaster period in U.S. politics." [The Guardian]

Biden's 2024 reelection bid meets its ultimate match: Time. "Yahoo News' analysis on the president's big decision, and how we got here." [Yahoo News]

Political reactions to Biden's decision."America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. [Reuters]

Americans react to Biden's historic decision. "Finally a brave act from a politician." [USA Today]

Obama calls Biden 'patriot of the highest order' after Biden drops out of 2024 race. "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded — again — that he's a patriot of the highest order." [Yahoo News]

House Republicans say Biden must resign after ending reelection campaign. "If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said. [The Hill]

Now that Biden dropped out, what happens to his campaign funds? "If Vice President Kamala Harris is the new nominee, will she get access to those funds? If one of the other rumored Democratic options gets picked, can they use that money?" [Yahoo News]

FAQ: How will Democrats pick a new presidential nominee?"What's next for the Democratic Party as they hurtle toward a convention and the November election against Republican nominee Donald Trump?" [Yahoo News]

Until 1968, presidential candidates were picked by party conventions — a process revived by Biden's withdrawal from race. "The tradition of picking a nominee through primaries and caucuses – and not through what is called the 'convention system' – is relatively recent." [The Conversation]

Who will replace Biden as the new Democratic nominee? "Here are some of the hypothetical Biden replacements being discussed — along with how they ranked among voters in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted after the debate." [Yahoo News]

Harris says she intends to 'earn and win' Democratic nomination. "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win." [Yahoo News]

Harris: What to know about her as she seeks to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee. "A brief guide to her background, historic firsts and record as VP." [Yahoo News]

Harris' 2020 campaign was a mess. If she ends up atop the ticket, this time could be a lot different."Admirers say that Harris has grown in the job." [NBC News]

Would America be ready for President Kamala Harris?"But from the start, there has been a hesitancy to fully embrace the country's second-in-command, with some Democrats openly overlooking her." [USA Today]

Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris in bid to avert divisive party convention."Democratic donors who had pressured Biden to drop out of the race wasted no time in throwing their support behind Harris, the New York Times reported, quickly raising millions of dollars." [Yahoo News]