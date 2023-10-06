Justin Fields, Bears roll past Commanders to snap losing skid

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears gestures after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are a bit of a mess this season.

But if you were looking at them on Thursday night, you'd never know it.

Justin Fields and the Bears jumped up early and held on to beat the Washington Commanders 40-20 on Thursday at FedExField, marking their first win of the season and first win in general in nearly a full year.

Bears receiver D.J. Moore racked up 137 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the first half alone, and the Bears defense held Washington to just 13 rushing yards in the opening 30 minutes.

The Commanders defense was thought to be a much better test for Fields and the Bears, who were coming off a big offensive showing against the Denver Broncos last week. Fields went 16-of-17 and had three passing touchdowns in that loss, which marked their fourth straight. Yet the Commanders could do nothing to stop Moore.

The Commanders made a slight push in the third quarter and seemed poised to get back into it. Quarterback Sam Howell found Logan Thomas for a touchdown and then ran in a two-point conversion on their opening drive of the second half, and they cut the game to just 13 points by the end of the third.

Yet Fields and the Bears held on late, and sealed the 20-point win with a huge 56-yard touchdown from Moore in the final minutes.

Fields went 15-of-29 for 282 yards and had four touchdowns in the much-needed win for Chicago. Khalil Herbert had 76 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Moore finished with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight catches.

Howell went 37-of-51 for 388 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Commanders. He was also their leading rusher with 19 yards on the ground. Thomas had 77 receiving yards on nine catches.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Bears take on the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5.