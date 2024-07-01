Judge declares mistrial in Karen Read murder trial after jury deadlocks on verdict

All stand as the jury files out to the courtroom, to start their fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial for Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP)

A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous decision in Karen Read’s trial on murder charges.

Prosecutors accused Read, 44, of murdering her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, after a night out drinking in 2022 by intentionally backing over him with her car.

Read’s lawyers claimed that O’Keefe was killed by someone else and that the case against Read was a cover-up by Boston police officers.

What is a mistrial?

A mistrial is called for several reasons, including if a jury can't reach a verdict or a judge finds procedural issues that prevent a defendant from obtaining a fair trial.

Judge Beverly Cannone, who is overseeing Read’s trial, reiterated to the jury on June 28 that a unanimous decision was necessary for any conviction or acquittal. Before the jury told Cannone that it could not reach a consensus on a verdict, it had deliberated for almost a week.

Read was charged with second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision that caused injury and death. If convicted, Read could have been sentenced to life in prison, with an additional maximum of 20 years for manslaughter and up to 10 years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

In response to the mistrial announcement, dozens of Read’s supporters, who have been camped outside of the courthouse for weeks and dressed in pink, cheered.

Supporters cheer 'Free Karen Read' in the rain outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, as jury comes back hung and calls mistrial on Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer.pic.twitter.com/FYKsCYvymJ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 1, 2024

Earlier Monday, the jury wrote a note to Cannone saying, “The divergence in our views are not rooted in a lack of understanding or effort but deeply held convictions that each of us carry, ultimately leading to a point where consensus is unattainable. We recognize the weight of this admission and the implications it holds.”

The prosecutors are now free to retry the case but only within the next year, according to Massachusetts Criminal Procedure.