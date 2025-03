Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Josh Sweat struck a four-year, $76.4 million deal to join the Arizona Cardinals on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He's the latest member of the Eagles' Super Bowl winning defense to get scooped up by another team this offseason.

Sweat was the top player in Yahoo Sports' edge rusher free agents.