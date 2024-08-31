Jordan Spieth announces successful surgery on left wrist, aims for 2025 return

GOLF: AUG 16 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship MEMPHIS, TN - AUGUST 16: Jordan Spieth (USA) during the second round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 16, 2024 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Jordan Spieth had successfully undergone wrist surgery after opting for the procedure earlier this month. In a post on social media, Spieth announced that the operation, which took place last week, went "smoothly."

Spieth also said that he hopes to return next year. "Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!" Spieth wrote.

The 31-year-old golfer suffered a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist over a year ago, just before the 2023 PGA Championship. He'd been playing through the injury since, before announcing on August 18 that he would undergo surgery.

Just before that announcement, Spieth had been eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs after finishing tied for 68th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour, including wins at three of the four major tournaments. His most recent win was at the RBC Heritage in 2022. This season, Spieth had three top-10 finishes on the Tour, but missed seven cuts, including missing the cut at August National in April. Since then, he has failed to finish inside the top 20. He entered the St. Jude Championship ranked No. 43 in the world.

Although an exact timeline is unclear, Spieth has said that he expects recovery to take around three months. He is likely to return when the 2025 season starts in January.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!