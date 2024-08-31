Jordan Spieth announces successful surgery on left wrist, aims for 2025 return

GOLF: AUG 16 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship MEMPHIS, TN - AUGUST 16: Jordan Spieth (USA) during the second round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 16, 2024 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth had successfully undergone wrist surgery after opting for the procedure earlier this month. In a post on social media, Spieth announced that the operation, which took place last week, went "smoothly."

Spieth also said that he hopes to return next year. "Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!" Spieth wrote.

I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan. The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family. ⁰

— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) August 31, 2024

The 31-year-old golfer suffered a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist over a year ago, just before the 2023 PGA Championship. He'd been playing through the injury since, before announcing on August 18 that he would undergo surgery.

Just before that announcement, Spieth had been eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs after finishing tied for 68th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour, including wins at three of the four major tournaments. His most recent win was at the RBC Heritage in 2022. This season, Spieth had three top-10 finishes on the Tour, but missed seven cuts, including missing the cut at August National in April. Since then, he has failed to finish inside the top 20. He entered the St. Jude Championship ranked No. 43 in the world.

Although an exact timeline is unclear, Spieth has said that he expects recovery to take around three months. He is likely to return when the 2025 season starts in January.