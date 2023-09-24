Jordan Love rallies Packers from 17-0 4th quarter hole vs. Saints in stunning home debut at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) slips as he throws on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Through three quarters, Jordan Love's home debut as Green Bay's starting quarterback was a dud.

The Packers and their third-year quarterback trailed 17-0 against a stifling New Orleans Saints defense and stared down the barrel of a 1-2 start. Then Love rewrote the story.

The Packers responded with 18 unanswered fourth quarter points as Green Bay rallied for an 18-17 win to stun the Saints and ensure that Love's home starting debut was a success. The win was the 11th straight in a home opener for Green Bay with the previous 10 arriving with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Packers improve to 24-8 in home openers since 1993 in a stretch that dates back to the Brett Favre era.

After a fourth-quarter field goal got Green Bay on the board, Love secured the first Packers touchdown of the day on a fourth-down scramble from the two-yard line.

The Packers then rolled the dice on a two-point conversion that Love completed to Samori Toure. The scored cut Green Bay's deficit to 17-11 and allowed the Packers to take the lead on their next possession.

They did so with a spectacular catch and throw from Love to Romeo Doubs on a third-down throw in the front right corner of the end zone.

The Saints had a chance to respond with the ball and 2:56 remaining. But a 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, sending Lambeau field into a frenzy.