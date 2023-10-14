Jets rule out Sauce Gardner with concussion, will miss top 2 CBs vs. Eagles' A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) plays against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday October 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young) (Bart Young/AP)

The New York Jets' chance for an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles just got slimmer.

Star Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles with a concussion, per the team's injury report. The Jets' other top cornerback, D.J. Reed was already ruled out for the game for the same reason.

Gardner's addition to the injury report was a surprise after not being mentioned on the report Wednesday and Thursday. Reed, who missed last week's game, was a limited participant in practice those two days before being marked as "did not participate" and ruled out on Friday.

Brandin Echols, another cornerback, will miss the game after sitting out practice all week with a hamstring injury, while defensive back Justin Hardee was reported Saturday to be out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner has so far posted a strong sophomore campaign. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 16th-best cornerback in the NFL season.

This will be the first missed game of Gardner's career.

Unfortunately for the Jets, they picked a bad week to be missing their top two cornerbacks. The undefeated Eagles boast one of the top wide receiver tandems in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who have combined for 58 catches, 831 receiving yards and four touchdowns in five games so far this season.

The Jets are scheduled to face the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium.