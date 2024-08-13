Jazz Chisholm Jr. injures elbow in Yankees' 12-2 loss to White Sox

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm #13 of the New York Yankees scores a run during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images) (Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

A bad night for the New York Yankees got worse with an elbow injury to third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The injury appeared to take place in the fifth inning. With the Yankees trailing the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, Chisholm dove head-first into home plate after running from second on an Anthony Volpe infield single.

JAZZ CHISHOLM USES HIS WHEELS TO CREATE A RUN AND CUT THE DEFICIT TO 2! pic.twitter.com/HRmaciFNw7 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 13, 2024

Chisholm scored on the play, but appeared to injure his left elbow on the slide. A broadcast camera recorded Chisholm working out his elbow in the Yankees dugout after the play.

Jazz Chisholm has left tonight's game.



Chisholm was seen shaking out his arm after a hard slide into home plate in the 5th inning



(via @TalkinYanks) pic.twitter.com/12xH1WEi3Z — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 13, 2024

He left the game and was replaced in the lineup in the seventh inning by Ben Rice. The New York Daily News reports that Chisholm met with a team doctor during the game and is scheduled to undergo imaging on his elbow on Tuesday. Further details of the injury weren't initially clear.

The White Sox went on to win the game, 12-2 in another frustrating night for Yankees batters in a season filled with them outside of sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The win was just the second for the White Sox since the All-Star Break.

The White recently tied the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest losing streak in American League history at 21 games with an August 7 loss to the Oakland A's. They beat the A's the following night to snap the streak.

The Aug. 8 win was their first since July 10. Monday's win over the Yankees was just their second in that span to improve their record to 18-42. The Yankees dropped to 70-50, a half game behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

Chisholm has been a boost to New York's offense since arriving via trade from the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline. In 13 games prior to Monday, the former All-Star was slashing .296/.345/.704 with seven home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases with the Yankees.