Jay Harbaugh, son of Jim Harbaugh, reportedly joins Seahawks as ST coordinator

Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh watches against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly decided on its next special teams coordinator.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jay Harbaugh has agreed to leave Michigan and join new head coach Mike Macdonald's staff on Monday. It's the first coordinator job that the Seahawks have hired so far.

Harbaugh and Macdonald's relationship goes well beyond their lone season together at Michigan in 2021, when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator and Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator and tight end coach. Both were hired by former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, Jay's father.

The pair also coached together on the Baltimore Ravens' staff in 2014 under head coach John Harbaugh, Jay's uncle. Macdonald was an intern and Harbaugh worked as offensive quality control staffer, who did analysis, opponent breakdowns and scouted the Ravens.

Jim Harbaugh just became the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, and the assumption was that his son would join him on the staff.

Jay ultimately decide to head to the West Coast, just specifically to the Pacific Northwest and in the other conference.

The 34 year old is replacing Larry Izzo, who was a member of former coach Pete Carroll's staff.

