Jason Heyward designated for assignment by Dodgers, squeezed out in roster crunch

Los Angeles Dodgers Jason Heyward rounds the bases on a pinch hit three-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP)

Jason Heyward's future on the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster became uncertain once Mookie Betts returned to the lineup and moved to right field.

That became official on Thursday with the Dodgers designating the veteran outfielder for assignment to open a spot for utility man Chris Taylor, who was activated from the injured list. The move was first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray.

Heyward, 35, started 49 of his 61 games this season in right field and played strong defense at the position. However, he only batted. 208 with a .682 OPS, 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI this season. That made it difficult to argue that the Dodgers weren't better with Betts in right field – where he's played the majority of his career, including his four seasons in Los Angeles – Miguel Rojas at shortstop and Gavin Lux at second base.

The 15-year veteran made a strong closing argument to be a left-handed bat off the bench with a pinch-hit, three-run homer on Tuesday that was the difference in a 6–3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Now, that looks like a memorable final moment in Dodger Blue for Heyward, who played two seasons with the team.

23 in the clutch!



Dodgers x @FlyANA_official pic.twitter.com/HL3QdX6ch2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 21, 2024

Heyward could seemingly have value maintaining that role as a pinch-hitter. But his position flexibility is limited mostly to right field and the Dodgers have other players who can play in center field. The ability to play multiple positions appears to be a priority with Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Tommy Edman on the roster and circulating through the lineup.

Thank you Jason for your hard work, leadership and everything you’ve done for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ov4qEJ6xU8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 22, 2024

Heyward will presumably clear waivers since any team claiming him would owe the remainder of his $9 million salary this season versus a prorated sum of the $740,000 major league minimum. From there, the veteran could refuse assignment to the minor leagues and become a free agent.

It's possible that Heyward could go to the minors and be a September call-up when rosters can expand to 28 players. But a player of Heyward's tenure and stature may not want to go that route.

If Heyward's career as a major leaguer is indeed over, he finishes with a .257 career average, .748 OPS, 302 doubles, 180 home runs and 709 RBI in 15 seasons. He won a World Series championship with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, a valuable, beloved leader who became legendary with his motivating speech to the team during a rain delay in Game 7.