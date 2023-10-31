Jamhyr Gibbs, Lions fend off Raiders to grab 26-14 Monday Night Football win

Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Isaiah Pola-Mao #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions didn’t make it easy, but they got the job done in their first “Monday Night Football” game in Detroit since 2018.

Jamhyr Gibbs and the Lions fended off the Las Vegas Raiders to grab the 26-14 win at Ford Field on Monday. Gibbs racked up 152 yards on 26 carries to push the Lions to 6-2 on the season in a perfect response to their blowout loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions jumped up early on the Raiders with three straight field goals to start the game, though they failed each time to find the end zone, despite reaching the red zone on two of three attempts.

The Raiders finally responded just before the two-minute warning after Josh Jacobs ran in a 3-yard touchdown to put them on the board. But it was Sam LaPorta who hauled in an 18-yard touchdown for the Lions to push their lead to 16-7 at the half.

The Raiders got right back in it in the second half after Jared Goff threw a bad interception early in the third quarter that Marcus Peters ran back 75 yards for a touchdown.

The Lions fumbled at the goal line on their next drive, too, which gave the Raiders life once again. But Gibbs scored on a 27-yard run after the Lions forced a three-and-out to put them right back in control of the game.

Although the Lions failed to score in the red zone once again, and Riley Patterson missed what would've been his fifth field goal of the night, it was too late for the Raiders to mount a comeback. The Lions held on to grab the 12-point win.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished throwing 10-of-21 for 126 yards with an interception in the loss for the Raiders, which dropped them to 3-5 on the season. He didn't complete a pass to a wide receiver in the first half. Jacobs had 61 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jacobs was the team's leading receiver with 27 yards on two catches.

Goff went 26-of-37 for the Lions, with 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 108 yards on six carries, and LaPorta added 57 yards on eight catches. The Lions have won five of their past six games headed into their bye week and have a realistic path to the top seed in the NFC.

