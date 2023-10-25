James Harden reports back to 76ers practice ahead of opener vs. Bucks, per reports

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 06: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Miami Heat during a game at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 129-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

James Harden is back with the Philadelphia 76ers, for now.

The 10-time All-Star returned to the team's facility as the Sixers prepare for practice before Wednesday's flight to their opening night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports.

Harden was in Houston instead of Philadelphia and missed practice on Oct. 18, sources told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer.

He was away for even longer than that, spending the last 10 days away from the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This story will be updated.