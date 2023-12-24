Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence leaves early vs. Bucs with shoulder injury

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence early on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

Lawrence left their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after throwing the team’s first touchdown of the day late in the third quarter. Lawrence was initially just questionable with a shoulder injury, but the team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

It’s unclear specifically when Lawrence was hurt, but he did land hard on his right shoulder while diving for a first down on the sidelines earlier in the game.

Now declared out with shoulder after initially staying in. More score than pure injury. pic.twitter.com/nzle2AAh3a — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 24, 2023

He was seen grimacing and holding his shoulder after making a throw later on, too.

He finished throwing 17-of-29 for 211 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was the team’s leading rusher when he went down, too, with 29 yards on four carries. Lawrence was replaced by backup C.J. Beathard.

Lawrence was questionable all week due to a concussion he sustained last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Lawrence finished that contest, which marked the team’s third-straight loss, but reported concussion-like symptoms after the game and quickly entered protocol. He cleared that on Saturday, however, and made the start. He’s still yet to miss a start in his career.

