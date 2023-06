Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 16: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The NFL is suspending Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for four games for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

When healthy, Robinson has started at left tackle since the Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. He protects quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blind side. The nature of the PED violation wasn't initially clear.