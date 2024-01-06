Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after getting a sack for an extra $750,000 bonus

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 16: Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

NFL players know how many catches or yards or sacks they need in the season finale to reach certain bonuses. You would too.

Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney had a lot on the line Saturday. He needed a half of a sack to push a $1 million bonus to $1.75 million. Then late in the second quarter, he reached Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and made three-quarters of a million bucks for a sack.

Clowney knew it. He started celebrating in the rain, and it wasn't just because he got a sack in a tie game. Even the NFL's social media account acknowledged it.

That gave Clowney 9.5 sacks for the season. He needed nine to hit that large bonus. Clowney had already made a $1 million bonus for seven sacks, and he added $750,000 by hitting nine. Clowney's one-year contract for this season was just $2.5 million, so the bonus money was was significant.

Clowney has had a very nice season for the Ravens after posting just two sacks for the Cleveland Browns last season. His sack on Saturday gave him plenty of reasons to dance.

