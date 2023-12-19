'It sucks:' Chargers RB Austin Ekeler discusses departures of former coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on as his team works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Austin Ekeler didn't see former head coach Brandon Staley's firing coming.

Staley and former general manager Tom Telesco were dismissed on Friday morning following the Los Angeles Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

The team's star running back and his teammates found out about the news via social media. Staley finished his tenure with a 24-25 record and one playoff appearance.

"There's anger, there's confusion, but there's also a sense of, 'We gotta make sure we stay together,'" Ekeler said on Monday during the Ekeler's Edge podcast on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show. "As a captain on the team, trying to keep people moving forward. ... The game was clearly terrible for us.

"That's when the coaching stuff started happening. As us players, we don't know about any of this stuff. They're not calling us up like, 'Hey, this is what happened.' I'm finding out from Instagram and Twitter that Tom and Brandon had been let go. It's something I've never had to deal with in any of my years playing football — where you actual get rid of a coach in the season."

Since joining the Chargers in 2017, Ekeler has played for only two coaches — Anthony Lynn and Staley. But it was the latter, who Ekeler eventually blossomed under and turned into a perpetual touchdown machine from 2021 to 2022.

In back-to-back seasons, Ekeler finished with 1,500-plus scrimmage yards and tallied 38 total touchdowns.

He attributed being with Los Angeles to Telesco, who had been the GM since 2013, and Ekeler said he took his departure particularly hard.

"It sucks," Ekeler said. "Tom's the reason I'm even here talking to you guys. Tom's the guy that has the biggest part in setting that 90-man roster. He decided to put me on there No. 3, Austin Ekeler, back in the day a few years ago. My relationship with Tom, over the years, has been pretty tight because of that.

"He obviously believed in me again to bring me back for another contract. ... No one ever thought it would come down to what we're going through right now."

This has been anything but the year that Ekeler hoped for when he agreed to a revised contract with Los Angeles in March.

Coming into this offseason, the seventh-year back was frustrated, because he was going into 2023 in the final year of his contract and set to make $6.25 million. He was being paid well below market value for his production as the two-time reigning touchdown leader and asked to be traded during the offseason.

The Chargers allowed his representatives to look around, and they found no market, so Ekeler and Los Angeles agreed to a $1.75-million, incentives-based deal. It was effectively contingent on Ekeler both staying healthy and producing at the level he had in the prior seasons.

Neither of these two things occurred. Ekeler ended up being one of several key players to deal with substantial injuries during the season. The 28 year old was out for three games after injuring his ankle in Los Angeles' season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers, at 5-8, are out of playoff contention and limping to the finish line. When the season ends, Ekeler said he'll begin to think about what's next for him. He currently rushed for 506 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries and caught 40 passes for 373 yards and a score.

"This is a business, and this is the business side," Ekeler said. "It's the ugly side of football. ... You also learn that the business of the NFL is not safe for anyone — it's straight production or you get out of there.

"This is my last year of the contract here. I have no idea what's going to happen with me, because I still have three games left. ... It comes down to what's the opportunity? I want to have the best opportunity for myself. Does that lie in football or does that lie somewhere else? Because whatever I put myself in, I'm going to be all in. It consumes me. I'm talking to my fiancee ... do I lean into football? Do I lean into going post-career?