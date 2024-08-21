The It List: Scott Peterson revisits murder trial, Sabrina Carpenter seeks pop domination, 'Blink Twice' shows Channing Tatum's darker side

Scott Peterson Attorneys Get Partial Win In Judge's Order MODESTO, CA - JULY 9: Scott Peterson listens during a pretrial hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court July 9, 2003 in Modesto, California. Peterson is charged with murdering his pregnant wife Lacey and their unborn son last December. The defense argued for release of case files in the murder of Evelyn Hernandez, a pregnant woman whose body was found in San Francisco Bay, saying that that case and the Peterson cases were similar and may be linked. The judge ordered San Francisco authorities to release the autopsy report and photographs, but declined to order the entire case file to be released. (Photo By Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my lovely colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Blink Twice showcases a dream vacation gone awry

When: Blink Twice is in theaters Aug. 23.

What to know: Channing Tatum stars as a tech billionaire who invites a waitress to join him and his friends on his private island, where the sun-soaked days and psychedelic-filled nights aren't as perfect as they seem.

Director Zoë Kravitz told Yahoo Entertainment that growing up around powerful people and seeing how they interact inspired her to make this movie.

Kravitz and Tatum have been gushing about how great it was getting to work together on set, and now they're engaged.

Why I recommend: Nothing says "summer is ending" like a thriller about a nightmare vacation!

🎥 Between the Temples has a lot of chutzpah

When: Between the Temples is in theaters Aug. 23.

What to know: A grieving cantor (Jason Schwartzman) finds his voice again when he reunites with his old childhood music teacher (and current adult bat mitzvah student) played by Carol Kane.

Curation editor Brett Arnold told me its “evocative 16mm photography and frantic editing manage to both harken back to the movies it's inspired by while taking that style to new heights,” which is extremely high praise from a film nerd.

Why I recommend: Imagine a movie that's sweet and anxiety-inducing, then take it up five notches. That's Between the Temples.

What to listen to

🎧 Sabrina Carpenter has been working late

When: Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet is out Aug. 23.

What to know: After releasing song of summer contenders "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," Carpenter is on her way to becoming one of the main pop girls.

"If her two singles are any indication, we definitely have more earworms on the way — and music videos with hella cute 'fits," entertainment reporter Neia Balao told me.

Carpenter’s current success might make it seem like she came out of nowhere, but this is actually her sixth studio album — she released four of them while still a Disney Channel star.

Why I'll be listening: I've had "Espresso" stuck in my head since April.

What to binge

▶️ Scott Peterson maintains his innocence

When: All three episodes of Face to Face With Scott Peterson are now streaming on Peacock.

What to know: Peterson, who was found guilty of killing his wife and unborn son, gives his first on-camera interview in more than 20 years in a new docuseries.

You're not seeing double — this is the second Peterson docuseries to drop this week, following Netflix's American Murder: Laci Peterson. Reporter Suzy Byrne outlined the differences between them.

Why I'll be watching: Like the dueling Fyre Fest docs of 2019, I'm so obsessed with this case that I have no problem indulging in multiple series.

▶️ Homicide: Life on the Street breaks protocol

When: All seven seasons of Homicide: Life on the Street are now streaming on Peacock.

What to know: Set in 1990s Baltimore, the show offered a gritty twist on police procedurals that subverted expectations for the genre at the time.

Three decades after its debut, this is the first time the prestige series has ever been available on streaming.

Producer and writer David Simon shared with fans in June that "NBC managed to finally secure the music rights" for the series, which may have kept the show from a wider streaming audience.

Not sure where to start? Check out Rolling Stone's guide to 10 standout episodes.

Why I'll be watching: Health editor Erin Donnelly, a fellow Law and Order lover, said she's eager to catch up on the series — and see "the late, great Andre Braugher" at his best.

