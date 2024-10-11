Is OKC really the West favorite? Plus, Bronny's struggles, the small ball Pelicans & the sad Clippers

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine to bounce around the league as the NBA preseason continues.

The guys start in New Orleans, where the Pelicans are saying they will play Herb Jones at center in a smallball lineup. How far can that take them in the loaded Western Conference? Also, how long will Bronny James stay in the NBA before the Lakers have to send him to the G League?

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson until 2025, leaving Karl Anthony-Towns as the team's only option at starting center. Will their offense be good enough to mitigate any issues with the defense?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have more tradeable draft picks than any team and seemingly no holes on their roster. Can anyone in the Western Conference keep them out of the #1 spot?

Kawhi Leonard is, once again, facing knee issues that are keeping him from practicing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Can James Harden recreate his Houston Rockets magic and carry them to the playoffs?

The guys talk about how DeMar DeRozan fits with the Sacramento Kings before diverting to the 76ers, who might need more from Tyrese Maxey if Joel Embiid's knee isn't ready for the season.

Before closing with a conversation about the Bulls being stuck in between good and bad, Kevin and Dan give their thoughts after seeing some preseason action from Hawks rookie #1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

(01:05) - Can the Pelicans play Herb Jones at center?

(10:00) - Is Bronny James ready for the NBA?

(15:15) - How long can the Knicks survive with KAT at center?

(25:30) - Are the Thunder the best team in the West?

(36:45) - Can James Harden carry the Clippers with Kawhi out?

(43:15) - How will DeMar DeRozan fit in with the Kings?

(48:30) - Embiid's knee getting evaluated

(54:40) - Early impressions of Zaccharie Risacher

(60:15) - What is the Bulls' identity?

