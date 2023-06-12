IRS clamps down on NIL donors, Big 12 targeting Memphis & what to make of Baby Gronk?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger get together to track the Baby Gronk saga as well as a possible rendezvous between the Big 12 and Memphis.

Late last week it was reported that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark took a meeting surrounding adding Memphis to the Big 12. Yormark denies that he was in Memphis, yet his track record this offseason shows that he wants to add more quality programs to his conference, so the podcast calculates whether it would be a good move or not.

The IRS has stated that NIL donors will be taxed & the money that goes into a NIL collective will not be tax-exempt. Many donors are hoping that this rule only applies to donations taking place in the future and not previous sums that have been put into collectives.

Youth football player Madden San Miguel, aka Baby Gronk has taken the internet by storm recently after more details surfaced surrounding how his dad operates within social media. The show discusses the pros and cons of promoting your kid with such ferocity at only 10 years old.

A recent article has come out detailing the University of Georgia football team’s issues off the field. The guys acknowledge Kirby Smart’s lack of control over his players as more problems continue to arise for the Bulldogs.

Bishop Sycamore, the fraudulent high school in Ohio that swindled an ESPN televised game against IMG Academy will be receiving its own HBO documentary. The guys have high hopes for the show and plead their case for the documentary to portray the subject with the comedic tone the story deserves.

The future Big Ten schedule was released which gives fans an opportunity to see the logistics of how the conference will operate with USC and UCLA. The two new west coast teams appear to have drawn the short end of the stick with average travel distances eclipsing 2,000+ miles.

Lastly in news of the weird, a USF professor spent 3 months underwater, Wisconsin is hiring a cheese taster & a man had a very impressive steak accomplishment.

1:00 Is the Big 12 looking to add Memphis?

13:00 The IRS has determined that NIL donations are taxable

17:49 Baby Gronk is in the headlines

28:40 Georgia’s off-field issues continue

33:10 Fake high school Bishop Sycamore will be getting a documentary

35:44 The Big Ten released future schedules

43:20 More non-NCAA championships

45:40 The University of Wisconsin is hiring a cheese eater

48:30 The college world series is close to being set

56:20 A USF professor set the record for the most time spent underwater

1:02:36 A man ate a 72 ounce steak in 6 minutes and 28 seconds

