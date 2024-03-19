Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor reportedly leaving Hawkeyes after 2 months, likely returning to Alabama

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Rose Bowl Game - Alabama vs Michigan PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: OL Kadyn Proctor (74) of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the Alabama Crimson Tide game versus the Michigan Wolverines CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January, 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kadyn Proctor era in Iowa is ending after two months.

The former five-star recruit, who transferred from Alabama to Iowa in January, is expected to leave the Hawkeyes and will likely return to the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.

Proctor reportedly went on spring break last week with several former Alabama teammates. He is prohibited from entering the transfer portal again until April 15 and remains eligible to play for either Iowa or Alabama this upcoming season.

This will be the second time Iowa has missed out on Proctor's services. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder grew up in the state as a fan of the program, so much so that he reportedly chose the No. 74 for his jersey as a tribute to former Hawkeyes offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Proctor grew into an All-American as a high-schooler in Des Moines and was ranked by Rivals as the Class of 2023's top offensive tackle recruit and the No. 8 recruit in the nation overall.

Iowa got a verbal commitment from Proctor in June 2022, but he flipped to Alabama in December and ended up playing in Tuscaloosa. He started at left tackle immediately and was named a member of the SEC All-Freshman team after the season.

Kadyn Proctor's brief Iowa career included NCAA violation, NIL money

Proctor was one of many Alabama players to look elsewhere following the surprise retirement of Nick Saban. Iowa was a natural landing spot and seemingly landed him on Jan. 20. Proctor made his debut at at an Iowa basketball and enrolled in classes, but Alabama apparently had one more pitch to make after the hiring of former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Saban.

Proctor's brief Iowa career wasn't uneventful. He caused the program to self-report a Level III violation to the NCAA after telling reporters that Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes texted him amid some early-season struggles. He also reportedly received some NIL money through The Swarm Collective for a social media post about a car dealership.

And, of course, there was his intramural basketball career:

Kadyn Proctor’s crowning athletic achievement at Iowa was losing to my intramural basketball team 68-63 🔥🙏🏻 https://t.co/Q02x2pL8dA pic.twitter.com/WTahE9QZ1W — Charlie Pattinson (@vikehawkcharlie) March 19, 2024

Proctor reportedly didn't practice at all with Iowa, as spring football is scheduled to begin next week. So the spring of 2024 will basically amount to semester abroad in the midwest, with some adventures along the way.