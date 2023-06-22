Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman hospitalized after spider bite at zoo

Nick Marsman Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 3-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman was hospitalized recently after he was bitten by a spider at the zoo.

Marsman, his wife revealed on social media this week, via TMZ , was attacked by a poisonous spider at the zoo. It's not clear what spider specifically bit Marsman or where, but the incident was severe enough to land him in the hospital for three days.

The 32-year-old is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

It’s not yet known how long Marsman will be sidelined.

Marsman is in his third season with Inter Miami, which marks his first stint in Major League Soccer after spending a decade playing in the Netherlands, his home country. Marsman has not played yet this season, and is second on the depth chart behind Drake Callender.

Miami currently holds a 5-0-12 record heading into Saturday’s game against Philadelphia, which is the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The club is planning for Argentina star Lionel Messi to make his debut with them on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul. Messi announced plans earlier this month to move to Miami and MLS after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer.