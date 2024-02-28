Indiana's Assembly Hall evacuated mid-game vs. Wisconsin in bizarre scene

The game between Indiana and Wisconsin is stopped as fire alarms prompted officials at Indiana University's Assembly Hall to evacuate the building with 10-minutes left in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) (Doug McSchooler/AP)

Indiana's Assembly Hall was evacuated Tuesday mid-game in a bizarre scene during the Hoosiers' Big Ten clash against Wisconsin.

Fans, staff and players returned moments later after what appeared to be a false alarm.

The evacuation took place with the game tied at 54-54 midway through the second half. The capacity crowd of 17,222 fans was told over the public address system to leave their seats and the building.

The Indiana-Wisconsin game has been stopped. Officials and security are evacuating Assembly Hall per @JeffRabjohns pic.twitter.com/Q6puAbTlGX — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

The fire alarm blared as the last few fans in the arena filed out.

Who pulled the fire alarm at Assembly Hall?



pic.twitter.com/X9uevtsiRj — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 28, 2024

An empty Assembly Hall… pic.twitter.com/tOYCsD8Wm5 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 28, 2024

Fans didn't go far. The huddled outside while waiting to hear what was next.

The current scene outside the south doors to Assembly Hall. #iubb pic.twitter.com/yTZEqfqiw8 — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) February 28, 2024

Indiana announced that the evacuation was due to alarms going off, but offered no other details at the time.

The game has been delayed due to the fire alarms going off inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Please evacuate if you are inside the building. We will provide further updates when available. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 28, 2024

Roughly 15 minutes after the evacuation, fans were invited back in. There, apparently, was no fire.

The mass return. Fans are being let back into the building after a 15 minute evacuation. pic.twitter.com/pFwBUTFmoO — Emma Watson (@emmafwatson) February 28, 2024

Fans are now RETURNING to Assembly Hall. Game on? pic.twitter.com/YTfzSGoMGY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

Player warmed up and resumed play moments later.

After fire alarms went off in Assembly Hall the teams are back out on the court warming up to resume play pic.twitter.com/zMBUEKYo6L — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2024

As for what triggered the fire alarm, that remained unclear. But fire officials issues an all clear.

Bloomington Fire Department has issued an all clear following the activation of a fire alarm at Skojdt Assembly Hall this evening. Fans are safe to reenter the building. — IU Police and Public Safety (@IUpolice) February 28, 2024

Fans who returned were treated to a 74-70 Indiana win — and an experience they're unlikely to forget.