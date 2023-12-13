If Bill Belichick is done in New England, what comes next for one of the NFL's greats?

It's not like Bill Belichick was going to spend Wednesday chatting with the media about his future.

He was asked about a report from NBC Sports' Tom Curran that said the New England Patriots decided after a Nov. 12 loss in Germany that it would part ways with its longtime coach after the season. Belichick answered exactly like you'd expect him to answer.

"Getting ready for Kansas City. That's what I'm doing," Belichick said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

There have never been many solid rumors on what Belichick's future looks like. He is very good keeping his focus on the football job directly in front of him and also not letting anything slip to the media.

When the Patriots were dominating the NFL and winning championships not long ago, it seemed Belichick would walk away when he wanted. With the Patriots struggling along to a 3-10 record this season, that reportedly isn't the case anymore. So is this just it? Four more games for one of the absolute legends in the NFL and he's off to retirement?

Or would Belichick want to start over somewhere else as he turns 72 years old?

Bill Belichick hasn't offered many clues

The one time Belichick did share a clear vision of his long-term future, he didn't follow through on it.

In a two-part "A Football Life" episode focused on Belichick's 2009 season, he said he wouldn't be coaching past his 70th birthday.

"I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s," Belichick said. "You won't have to worry about that."

Then he coached into his 70s. Belichick turned 71 in April.

"I wish I hadn't said that," Belichick told Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe in 2022. "I was probably thinking of what I would feel like. Now, there's what I actually feel like, and those are two different things."

What Belichick didn't tell Shaughnessy during an exclusive interview was how long he would coach. Instead of a rare candid moment in his car with NFL Films about 14 years ago, he gave a much more Belichick-ian response about his future.

"I don't really think about it. To me, it's about this year. Worry about next year next year," Belichick told Shaughnessy, via CBS. "I don't really think about next year or five years from now."

The uncomplicated scenario for Belichick's future, if the Patriots do part ways with him as reported, is the legendary coach retiring to sail more on his boat "VIII Rings" as he waits five years for his call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But if Belichick wants to keep coaching, that'll get interesting. He knows NFL history as well as anyone, and there's still one big milestone to chase.

Belichick isn't far behind Don Shula's record

All Belichick needs about two decent seasons to break one of the NFL's biggest records. Belichick has 332 wins, counting playoffs, 15 behind Don Shula's all-time record. For some reason, when we talk about the all-time wins record, it includes playoffs. When Shula was famously carried off the field by his players for breaking George Halas' wins record after a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993, it was his 325th win. That counted his postseason wins. Belichick has 31 playoff wins, more than anyone else. That gives him a good shot to pass Shula's mark of 347 wins sometime in 2025 if he keeps coaching. Belichick might not talk much about his individual records (or anything else), but he has a fascination with NFL history. There's a reason he was a key figure on the NFL Network's 100 Greatest shows for the league's 100th season celebration. It's hard to believe he doesn't value the all-time wins record.

Belichick can still coach, too. Critics are quick to drag him down in this awful season, but the Patriots' biggest problem is talent acquisition. They don't have enough blue-chip players. That's on Belichick, of course. But he can still put together a game plan. Go back and look at wins over the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers for proof of that.

So if Belichick wants to keep coaching, to chase Shula or because he is a football lifer who isn't ready to retire, it would be an interesting market for him. There could be many openings as teams move on from their coaches. The Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders already have fired their coaches. A handful more could be coming after the season. And all those teams with vacancies would at least have to consider the Belichick possibility if he does become a free agent.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach ever and even at 71 he's an upgrade for most of the league. The question would be how many teams would be willing to start a new era with a coach who turns 72 in April and would presumably want personnel control. For example, would the Carolina Panthers be interested in Belichick to guide Bryce Young, knowing it might only be for the short term before he retires? Would a team with an already talented roster look at Belichick as someone who can provide a huge and immediate boost? Think of a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, whose coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat. Very, very few coaches are still on the sideline into their 70s. Belichick still seems to have the energy for the job and his resume is incredible, but there would still some concern about handing the franchise to someone who might only coach a couple more years.

Given the way this season has gone, it's not too surprising to see a report that the Patriots are ready to part ways with Belichick. What is tougher to read is what happens next with one of the greatest figures in NFL history.