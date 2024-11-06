Hurricane Rafael tracker: Category 3 storm approaches western Cuba

Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 3 storm Wednesday as it approached the western coast of Cuba, bringing heavy rains, wind and the possibility of “life-threatening" storm surge, forecasters said.

Where is Hurricane Rafael and what is its path?

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center , Rafael was located about 85 miles south of Havana, Cuba, and moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

It was expected to make landfall in western Cuba on Wednesday afternoon and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

“A general northwestward motion is anticipated over the next day or so, followed by a gradual west-northwestward turn in the Gulf of Mexico,” the NHC said in its update. “Some additional strengthening is likely before Rafael makes landfall.”

Watches and warnings

As of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday , a hurricane warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

A “hurricane warning” means hurricane conditions are expected within the area. Precautions and preparation for people and property should be completed.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Lower and Middle Florida Keys from Key West to west of the Channel 5 Bridge

Dry Tortugas

A "tropical storm warning" means tropical storm conditions are expected in the areas within the next 36 hours.

What other impacts can be expected?

Rafael is likely to bring heavy and flash flooding to some areas of the western Caribbean.

“Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected across portions of western Cuba, with isolated higher totals up to 12 inches anticipated across areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.

The storm surge associated with Rafael could raise water levels “as much as 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels” along the southern coast of Cuba.

And “a couple of tornadoes are possible” over the Florida Keys and far southwestern Florida mainland, the hurricane center said.