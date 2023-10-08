How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams this afternoon on Fox

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jason Kelce #62 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles embrace prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It's Week 5 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game this afternoon on Fox. The Eagles head into this game hot off an undefeated streak. LA Rams fans will be watching rookie receiver Puka Nucua, who has been successfully filling in for the injured Cooper Kupp. The Eagles vs. Rams game will air on Fox today at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Philly vs. LA showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Eagles vs. Rams game on?

Sunday afternoon's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Birds play the Rams this Sunday:

Where to stream the Eagles at Rams game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: