How to watch 'The Bachelor' finale tonight: Who's left, where to stream and more

THE BACHELOR - ÒFinale and After the Final RoseÓ - ItÕs a crucial week in the Dominican Republic as Grant introduces Litia and Juliana to his family. Meanwhile, Grant joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch his final dates and the emotional conclusion of his journey unfold. MONDAY, MARCH 24 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) JESSE PALMER, GRANT ELLIS

Grant Ellis' search for love ends tonight with the Season 29 finale of The Bachelor. Last week during Fantasy Suites, Grant grew to understand Juliana on a deeper level, and confessed that he is falling in love with her. Then, he went on to tell Litia he loves her, too, before bidding farewell to Zoe at the final rose ceremony of the season. Based on the trailer for the season finale, it seems he'll be struggling to choose between his final two women right up until it's time to propose... and that time has finally come.

The episode premieres tonight on ABC, and you can stream it tomorrow on Hulu. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about this season of The Bachelor.

How to watch The Bachelor finale without cable:

Date: Monday, Mar. 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Sling and more

What happened last week on The Bachelor?

During last week's fantasy suites episode, Grant spent some private time in the Dominican Republic with his remaining contestants: Litia, Juliana and Zoe. While in Punta Cana, all three women were visited by past contestants of The Bachelor to talk through their feelings and receive guidance. Grant rode through the mud with Juliana, did some awkward yoga with Zoe and flew on a zipline with Litia. In the end, Grant chose to say goodbye to Zoe, leaving Juliana and Litia as his final two contenders for that final rose ring.

The Bachelor finale trailer:

It's time for Grant to choose between his final two contenders: Juliana and Litia.

What time do episodes of The Bachelor premiere?

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will also stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch it live? Where is it streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of TheBachelor in 2025.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune in with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV, Sling Blue or Hulu's live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Season 29 Bachelor contestants

25 women started this journey with Grant, but only two remain:

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City

Who is The Bachelor 2025?

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader, former pro basketball player and self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy" from New Jersey. Grant was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Jenn Tran's season.

More ways to watch ABC: