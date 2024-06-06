How to watch Pat Sajak's final episode on 'Wheel of Fortune'

After 41 years, it's time for Pat Sajak's last spin on Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the beloved game show since 1981, but now it's time for the 77-year-old to retire. While he will remain on as a consultant for the next three years, Sajak's final episode as host was taped on April 5. The Season 41 finale, titled "Thanks for the Memories," will air this Friday, June 7. In his illustrious career, Sajak was awarded three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. He also received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 alongside Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. He is currently the record holder for longest-running game show host.

Are you ready to say farewell to Pat Sajak? Here's how to watch Pat Sajak's final go-round on Wheel of Fortune, where to stream the Season 41 finale and more.

Is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune?

At the age of 77, Pat Sajak, the record holder for longest game show host of the same show, has decided to retire. He first made the announcement in June of last year, but his final episode will be this Friday. While he is finished being the host of the beloved game show, Sajak will remain on as a consultant for the show for three more years.

When is Pat Sajak’s last Wheel of Fortune episode?

Pat Sajak recorded his final Wheel of Fortune episode on April 5, and the farewell will air this Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

What channel is Wheel of Fortune on?

Wheel of Fortune is syndicated, meaning the game show airs on different broadcast networks (typically a local ABC channel) depending on where you're located. You can check what channel Wheel of Fortune airs live on for you here.

If you don’t currently have live TV or access to your local ABC channel, we recommend trying out a live TV streaming service that offers the local channel you’ll need to tune in.

How to watch Wheel of Fortune:

Who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune?

Ryan Seacrest will take over the hosting duties at Wheel of Fortune for Season 42.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Is Vanna White staying on Wheel of Fortune?

While her long-time co-host may be retiring, Vanna White is staying on at Wheel of Fortune to run the show's Activator (letter turner). White extended her contract through at least 2026.

More ways to watch Wheel of Fortune live:

How to watch past seasons of Wheel of Fortune?