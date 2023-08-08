How is new Texans starter C.J. Stroud impacting the team already? 'Some of his best plays come after a mistake'

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, looks to pass as fellow quarterback Case Keenum (18) looks on during the NFL football team's training camp, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

Even though Houston Texans third-string quarterback Case Keenum may not see much playing time this season, he’s seen enough to know what a high-level NFL quarterback looks like.

And Keenum believes that No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud is well on his way to meeting expectations.

“Some of his best plays come after a mistake … I’ve been very impressed with his unwavering focus on getting better every day and his confidence. So he’s done a great job,” Keenum said Monday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Media after Monday's practice that Stroud would be the Texans' starting quarterback over Davis Mills in Thursday's preseason opener at the New England Patriots.

The former Ohio State star was practicing again with the first-team offense on Monday after taking reps with the same players during Saturday evening’s practice. Although Ryans continues to emphasize that Stroud and Mills are competing for the regular season starting job, the Texans seem all-in on Stroud.

The preseason start against New England appears to tip the quarterback competition in Stroud's favor, but other factors also indicate the Texans' willingness to accommodate him. University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, for example, says he was drafted because Stroud specifically asked for him.

If the unofficial depth chart sticks, then Stroud should be mostly throwing to receivers Robert Woods and Nico Collins. Woods signed with the Texans in the offseason after leading the Titans' wide receiver corps last season. Stroud also has the option to turn to running back Dameon Pierce, who broke out last year and led the Texans in rushing yards.

#Texans unofficial depth chart for first preseason game against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/aLM2ZqLlTL — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 7, 2023

But Stroud knows that he still has to put in the work.

“I know that I gotta work on my end and do whatever I gotta do to make this team better,” Stroud said earlier at training camp. “It’s not about [who’s the] starter, who’s not the starter. It’s about getting better for Week 1 against Baltimore.”

Stroud’s task of leading the Texans’ turnaround won’t be easy. They went 3-13-1 last season, marking their worst season since 2012. But he has Keenum’s experience and insight to guide him.

“Just playing quarterback in this league, it’s a process,” Keenum said when asked about how his perspective has changed throughout his journey. “Never getting too high with the highs or too low with the lows, and just continuing to work your craft.”

Keenum backed up Pro Bowler Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills last season, and has spent 11 years in the NFL playing for seven different franchises after going undrafted in 2012. He led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North title and NFC championship game appearance in 2017.

Stroud’s journey will likely look much different from Keenum, who was undrafted out of the University of Houston in 2012, but he'll still have plenty of philosophical lessons to learn as he navigates his rookie season.