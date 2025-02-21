How Caleb Williams' rookie contract gives the Bears a window of opportunity | Inside Coverage

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 5: Quarterback Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

With the Bears finally landing their dynamic quarterback in Caleb Williams, the conversation buzzes on "Inside Coverage" about how Chicago can build around him. According to Frank Schwab, the Bears now possess a rare gem — a premium quarterback still on his rookie deal. The clock is ticking for Chicago.

Schwab's analysis zeroes in on the pivotal variable in Chicago’s equation. "When you get a rookie quarterback on his rookie deal, the pressure mounts at that point," Schwab said. Lamenting the Bears’ 2022 draft, Schwab argues that Chicago blissfully forgot the offensive line while piling on skill position players.

Yet it's Trey Smith, the Chiefs offensive guard who’s now a free agent, appearing on Chicago's wishlist. Smith could bring a fresh gust of wind to the Windy City if Chicago offers him a spot protecting Williams. Such a move would seamlessly fill a gap in their line while giving Williams some precious time and protection.

Jason Fitz articulates the broader narrative: Bears fans can’t overlook the significance of comprehensive spending this offseason. Some may lust for flashier acquisitions, yet Fitz argues the true superpower lies within fortifying that offensive line. As he succinctly puts it, “Defensive playmakers don’t cut it when your QB spends more time hit than upright.”

Chicago looks to wisely leverage its resources toward investments that nurture Williams’ promising skill set. This means potentially reallocating funds elsewhere while maintaining draft flexibility.

Can the Bears capitalize before Williams’ rookie deal sunsets? Schwab and Fitz agree that long-term success starts with short-term decisions. Tackling free agency methodically offers Chicago no shortage of potholes — or potential for success.

For the Bears, that success isn’t a square peg/round hole scenario but rather a tactical play unfolding across seasons. With a roster in need of transformation, the clock's ticking. How will Chicago's front office respond?

