Heat alert! We heat check our hottest fantasy hot takes | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Andy Behrens,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.

The two also react to the Jahan Dotson trade and what Jayden Daniels' fantasy outlook looks like in 2024. Behrens and Del Don end the show taking questions from the fantasy mailbag and share a special announcement on New Orleans Saints 'athlete' Taysom Hill:

(2:00) - Fantasy impact of the Jahan Dotson trade

(7:00) - Convictions Week: Andy heat checks Dalton's 7 hottest takes

(44:00) - Keys to winning: Is Jayden Daniels a boom or bust QB?

(47:30) - Fantasy mailbag

