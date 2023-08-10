Harry Kane reportedly leaves Tottenham for Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Shakhtar Donetsk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 6, 2023 in England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) (Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Harry Kane's illustrious career at Tottenham is over.

The 30-year-old forward will leave Spurs for German club Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, after a back-and-forth offseason of speculation. Bayern Munich reportedly agreed to pay Tottenham $110 million for Kane.

🚨 Harry Kane has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Personal terms in place for 30yo to sign a 4yr contract. England captain awaiting green light from #THFC to travel for medical + complete transfer @TheAthleticFC #FCBayern https://t.co/LPAkVUiF9E — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

Kane spent almost his entire professional career with Spurs — first on Tottenham's youth club from 2004 to 2011 before he officially joined the senior squad during the 2012-13 season. He previously had been loaned by Tottenham to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City from 2010 to 2012.

Kane played 317 regular season matches for Tottenham and ranks first in the club's all-time goalscoring list and second in all-time goals scored in the English Premier League with 213. He passed Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney on May 6, 2023, and later surpassed Rooney for the most career goals by an English player in international competition.

Rumors around Kane's future with Tottenham aren't new. He reportedly believed he would leave in 2021 after a "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. But a deal never materialized.

The connection to Bayern intensified this summer after Tottenham fell to eighth in the EPL table and would therefore miss out on all European competition for the 2023-24 season. Tottenham rejected multiple advances by Bayern: First, a reported $76.6 million transfer fee in June that ballooned to more than $100 million in August, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said earlier this summer that Kane "has very clearly signaled that his decision was made" and that "if [Kane] keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we've to get an asking price from Levy".

Now, that reality has come to pass after Tottenham accepted Bayern's largest bid for Kane.

Tottenham will have to make due offensively without Kane, who is also the club's all-time goalscorer. Spurs still have forwards Son Heung-min and Richarlison, winger Dejan Kulusevski and recently added winger Manor Solomon and midfielder James Maddison. Tottenham also recently hired Ange Postecoglou to replace Antonio Conte.

Bayern, meanwhile, gets one of the most reliable strikers in soccer in its quest for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title.