Grizzlies' Marcus Smart to miss at least 3 weeks due to ankle injury, per reports

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Miami Heat at FedExForum on November 08, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is out with a left ankle injury that will sideline him for three to five weeks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers. He left the game with three points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in eight minutes.

This is another blow for the Grizzlies, who are 2-9 on the season without Ja Morant. The Celtics sent Smart to Memphis in the three-way trade surrounding Kristaps Porzingis.

In 11 games, Smart has been a solid addition for the struggling team. He holds averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and five assists on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 29.5 percent from three.

This story will be updated.