GMs weigh in on the Justin Fields decision, inside the MVP race | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL.

Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey.

The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?

00:50 - Philadelphia Eagles coaching changes

15:15 - Dameco Ryans vs. Kevin Stefanski

21:05 - Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL?

27:20 - Who's the 2024 MVP?

48:30 - Chicago Bears' looming QB decision

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."