Giants finally score first half touchdown, but their offense had nothing to do with it

New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) is congratulated by his teammates after he intercepted a pass and ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

New York Giants fans, turn off those countdown clocks. Your team has finally scored a touchdown in the first half of a football game.

It took them five and a half weeks to do it, or nearly 18 quarters of regular season football. But on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, 268 minutes and 20 seconds of game time since the opening play of Week 1, the Giants did it.

If your first thought is "wow, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones must have gotten off one of his very rare great throws," you are unfortunately incorrect (and most likely not a Giants fan).

The first first-half touchdown of the Giants' 2023 season was not an offensive clinic. That's because the offense wasn't even on the field. It was an interception snagged at the goal line by safety Jason Pinnock, who then ran the ball 102 yards down the field for a touchdown with just 1:40 left in the half.

Sunday's interception was the fourth thrown by Fins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season. It also equaled the longest single play of the 2023 season so far, a 102-yard touchdown return from Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller back in Week 2.

The Dolphins had taken an early lead, so that touchdown boosted the Giants to 17-10, just one score down. But in the third quarter, Miami picked up right where they left off. They scored another touchdown after just three plays and 54 seconds, taking a 24-10 lead over the Giants. Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the game later in the third, giving the Giants an immediate red zone possession, but had to settle for a field goal after a 10-yard holding penalty.