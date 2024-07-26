Georgia WR RaRa Thomas facing felony cruelty to children charge after arrest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 13 Georgia Spring Game Athens, GA - APRIL 13: Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Rara Thomas (9) rushes the ball during the G-Day Red and Black Spring Game on April 13, 2024, Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges.

Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony count of second-degree cruelty to children and two family violence misdemeanor charges.

The former Mississippi State wide receiver was in line to play a significant role for the Bulldogs in 2024 as they look to replace Brock Bowers’ receiving production. Thomas had 23 catches for 383 yards and a TD.

A spokesperson for Georgia told multiple outlets, including UGASports.com, that the school had no comment because it was a pending legal matter. Athletic department guidelines mandate a suspension for anyone charged with a felony.

Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs and was arrested on family violence charges in January of 2023 by university police. Those charges were eventually dropped after he was accused of preventing someone from leaving a dorm room.

Before transferring to Georgia, Thomas played two seasons at Mississippi State. He had 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and totaled 12 TDs over two seasons with the other Bulldogs.

Thomas' latest arrest comes after two players were arrested earlier this month on driving-related charges. LB Smael Mondon and OL Bo Hughley were arrested on reckless driving charges. Their arrests were at least the 19th driving incidents among Georgia football players since a fatal crash in January of 2023 claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.