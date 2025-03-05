George Mason breaks NCAA baseball record with 23 runs in 1 inning without hitting a home run

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 26: NCAA signage is seen on the field before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 26, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Avert your eyes, Holy Cross baseball fans. Tuesday was not your day.

George Mason teed off on Holy Cross in an afternoon tilt to the tune of an NCAA-record 23 runs in a single inning. Per George Mason, the previous record for runs in a single inning of an NCAA baseball game was 21, shared by Wichita State (1984) and Penn State (1983).

The Patriots entered the top of the second inning in a scoreless tie with the Crusaders. They left with a 23-0 lead en route to a 26-6 victory. Perhaps most remarkable: they did it all without hitting a home run.

But that wasn't the only standout stat from George Mason's monstrous inning. There were plenty.

In total, George Mason sent 31 batters to the plate in the inning. The onslaught forced Holy Cross to use five pitchers. The inning featured five hits by pitch, two errors, two stolen bases, one passed ball and 11 hits.

And the Patriots did all of their damage after leading off the inning with an out. Leadoff hitter Jake Butler grounded out to third base on a bunt. That was followed up with two walks and a passed ball before grad student Jonny Wall plated the game's first run with an RBI single.

From there, the floodgates were open. George Mason plated 19 runs by the time Holy Cross recorded the second out of the inning on a pop fly to shortstop. Three walks, two singles and a double later, and the Patriots tacked on four more runs to secure 23 in the inning and a new NCAA record.

The inning then mercifully ended on a fielder's choice. George Mason stranded two runners.

When the game was over, George Mason had recorded twice as many runs (26) as it did hits (13). Six of the hits were doubles and none were triples. As previously noted, there were no home runs. In total, 12 George Mason batters walked.

Eight George Mason batters accounted for all of the RBI, with no player securing more than four. Ten different batters crossed home plate, with seven scoring three each.

Fortunately for Holy Cross, there's no video evidence of Tuesday's proceedings on social media. Only a box score and play-by-play like you've never seen and are unlikely to see again.