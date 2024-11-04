Geno Smith's horrible pass to nobody in the end zone turns into a pick-6 for the Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

You can watch the replay of the Los Angeles Rams' pick-6 of Geno Smith many many times and still not figure out what Smith was looking at or who he might have been throwing to.

Smith has played well for the majority of his Seattle Seahawks career, but here and there will have a mistake that leaves everyone baffled. One of those mistakes came at a bad time Sunday.

Early in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks tied with the Rams 13-13, Smith was feeling some pressure from his right and just delivered a pass on a platter to Rams safety Kamren Kinchens. A surprised Kinchens grabbed it and ran 103 yards the other way for a touchdown and the Rams had the lead.

That's just not a mistake a starting quarterback can make, and it was even worse in the fourth quarter of a tie game.

Smith has played well for the Seahawks, and is having a solid season. But that was a play he wanted back.