Fresno State hires USC assistant and former NDSU head coach Matt Entz

FILE - North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, left, speaks to an official during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against the South Dakota State, Jan. 8, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Fresno State is turning to a two-time FCS champion for its next head coach.

The school announced Wednesday afternoon that it had hired USC assistant coach Matt Entz. The former North Dakota State coach has been with the Trojans for one season after coaching the Bison for five seasons after Chris Klieman became the head coach at Kansas State.

"I am deeply honored to join the Fresno State family as the head football coach. This University's rich tradition of excellence, both on and off the field, aligns perfectly with my values and coaching philosophy," Entz said in a statement. "My family and I are excited to become part of the vibrant Valley community and contribute to the University's mission. I am committed to leading our student-athletes with integrity, resilience, diligence, and selflessness, striving for success in the classroom, on the field, and in life. Together, we will build upon the strong foundation in place and aim for new heights. Go 'Dogs!"

NDSU won two national titles under Entz and made one other title game appearance. The Bison were an undefeated 16-0 in 2019 before winning the title again with a 14-1 record in 2021. The season after that, NDSU went 12-3 and lost the FCS title game to Fresno State.

Entz’s move to USC came as the Trojans overhauled their defensive staff. After firing defensive coordinator Ryan Grinch near the end of the 2023 season, USC hired former UCLA coordinator D’Anton Lynn to run the defense.

Fresno State was led by interim coach Tim Skipper in 2024. Skipper took over in July after coach Jeff Tedford said he had to step down because of health reasons. The Bulldogs went 6-6 after losing three of their final four games of the season. If Fresno State loses its bowl game, the school will have its first losing season since 2019 heading into its final season of Mountain West play. The Bulldogs are among a group of MWC schools joining Washington State and Oregon State in the Pac-12 in 2026.