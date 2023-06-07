French Open quarterfinals: Beatriz Haddid Maia shocks Ons Jabeur, advances to first Grand Slam semi

2023 French Open - Day Eleven PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates a point against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Women's Singles Quarter Final match on Day Eleven of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Beatriz Haddad Maia broke new ground in her career at the French Open on Wednesday, while Ons Jabeur again came up short in her mission to win a major title.

Haddad Maia, a No. 14 seed who has never been past the second round at any Grand Slam, defeated No. 7 Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1.

Though Jabeur had never been to the French Open quarterfinal, she went to two straight Grand Slam finals in 2022, so she had the experience advantage over Haddad Maia. And in the first set, it looked like that mattered as Jabeur cruised to a relatively easy win. But Haddad Maia found her feet in the second set, keeping up with and eventually overtaking Jabeur, who forced a tiebreak to decide the second set.

All Jabeur had to do was win the tiebreak and the match would be over. But Haddad Maia won the first point and Jabeur trailed the entire time. The chance to end it slipped through Jabeur's fingers, and Haddad Maia steamrolled her in the third set.

Haddad Maia digging deep to come back from a set down was impressive on its own, but even more when you understand the gauntlet she's been through just to get to the semifinals. Including Wednesday's win over Jabeur, Haddad Maia has played four straight three-set matches, and Wednesday was her third straight comeback from a set down. The fourth-round match she played on Monday against Sara Sorribes Tormo lasted three hours and 51 minutes. She's spent more than 12 hours on the court over the last 11 days.

Haddad Maia will have the rest of Wednesday to rest, but she's back on the clay Thursday for the semifinal. She'll take on either Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff, so no matter who wins, Haddad Maia has a difficult path to the final.