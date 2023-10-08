Formula 1: Max Verstappen celebrates 3rd championship with Qatar Grand Prix win

AUTO-PRIX-F1-QAT Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on October 8, 2023. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images) (KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen capped off his title-clinching weekend with a dominant win in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen started on the pole and his biggest challenge for the lead came on the opening lap as the Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton each made moves into the corner in an attempt to overtake Verstappen. But Russell and Hamilton collided as Hamilton made an outside move on his soft tires.

The contact took Hamilton out of the race and forced Russell to work his way back through the field over the course of the odd Grand Prix.

Sunday’s race was the first at the Lusail Circuit since 2021 and tire manufacturer Pirelli had concerns about the combination of track surface and curbs relative to the integrity of the tires. After new track limits were implemented ahead of Saturday’s sprint race in an attempt to prevent drivers from going over certain curbs, the FIA announced Sunday morning that drivers would not be allowed to run more than 18 laps on a set of tires.

That made the 57-lap race at least a three-stop race for every team. But that didn’t matter to Verstappen. No one could keep up.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second while his teammate Lando Norris was third. Russell fought back to finish fourth while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fifth. Leclerc was the only Ferrari in the race; Carlos Sainz was unable to start because of a fuel system issue in his car.

The victory is Verstappen's 14th of the season through the first 17 races. He clinched his third consecutive Formula 1 title on Saturday during the sprint race after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out. Perez had to win the sprint race and Verstappen had to finish seventh or worse for the remnants of the title battle to continue into Sunday's race.

Had Perez somehow made the title fight last another day, Verstappen would have simply easily clinched on Sunday.

Unofficial race results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. George Russell, Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

8. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

9. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

13. Alex Albon, Williams

14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

15. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

17. Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

18. Logan Sergeant, Williams

19. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

DNS: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari