Formula 1: Max Verstappen gets win No. 15 of 2023 at United States Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick) (Nick Didlick/AP)

Max Verstappen drove away from Lando Norris over the second half of the United States Grand Prix to get his 15th win of the season on Sunday.

Verstappen started sixth and took the lead for the first time on lap 28 of the 56-lap race when he passed Norris. Verstappen then had plenty of margin over the final five laps of the race to keep Lewis Hamilton at bay after Hamilton got past Norris for second.

Hamilton got within two seconds over the final two laps as Verstappen dealt with apparent brake issues, but the lead that Verstappen established over the second half of the race was more than enough to secure the victory.

The victory ties a record for most wins in a season that Verstappen set a season ago. Verstappen won 15 of 22 races in 2022 on the way to his second straight Formula 1 title.

There are four races to go in the 2023 season as Verstappen will assuredly break his own record. He easily won his third consecutive title earlier this season as he’s in the midst of what could be the most dominant F1 season of all time.