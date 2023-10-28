Formula 1: Ferrari sweeps front row for Mexico Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen

Ferrari scored an unexpected front row lockout during qualifying for Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz posted the two fastest laps in the final qualifying round as Leclerc won his second straight pole position. Max Verstappen will start third as he goes for his 16th win of the season.
Leclerc and Sainz didn’t show much through the three practice sessions ahead of qualifying but suddenly had fast cars Saturday afternoon. AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo will start fourth in his second race back from a wrist injury ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in fifth.
Lewis Hamilton will start sixth while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will start seventh. Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris didn’t get out of the first round of qualifying and will start 19th.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell will start eighth as the Alfa Romeo duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu round out the top 10.
Verstappen has shown the most pace of anyone throughout the weekend even though he’s not on pole and is still the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday’s Grand Prix. A win for Verstappen will break the Formula 1 record he set a season ago for most wins in a season and also break Michael Schumacher’s record for the best winning percentage in a single season.
Mexico Grand Prix qualifying results
1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri
5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8. George Russell, Mercedes
9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
10. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
11. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14. Alex Albon, Williams
15. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
16. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19. Lando Norris, McLaren
20. Logan Sargeant, Williams