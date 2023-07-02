Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix finishing order gets shuffled thanks to numerous track limits penalties

F1 Grand Prix of Austria Lewis Hamilton of Uk driving the (44) Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team F1 W14 E Performance Mercedes and Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain driving the (55) Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria 2023 on July 2nd, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Myriad track limit violations led Formula 1 to assess time penalties to numerous drivers hours after Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc by approximately four seconds after making a late pit stop for soft tires and the opportunity to post the race’s fastest lap. Verstappen had the luxury of pitting with less than three laps to go because his lead over Leclerc was over 20 seconds.

But drivers behind Verstappen found themselves going over the white lines on the outside of the track over and over again on Sunday, especially in Turn 10. While race stewards assessed multiple time penalties to drivers during the race for violating track limits and potentially gaining an advantage, there were so many violations that they simply couldn’t keep up. Eighty-three laps were deleted after the race for drivers violating the track limits following an appeal of the finishing order by Aston Martin.

“An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the Stewards by Race Control, revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the Stewards for potential penalty,” a statement from race stewards said.

“It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the Provisional Classification was published. These penalties will be reflected in the Final Classification.

Eight of the 20 drivers in the field were assessed time penalties after the race was over and those penalties changed the finishing order significantly. Verstappen didn’t get a penalty and keeps the win while Leclerc still finishes second and Sergio Perez stays in third.

Carlos Sainz finished fourth but drops down to sixth after a 10-second penalty. That elevates Lando Norris from fifth to fourth and Fernando Alonso to fifth. Lewis Hamilton trades places with teammate George Russell and drops to eighth with a 10-second penalty while Pierre Gasly drops from ninth to 10th because of a 10-second penalty.

“I think they probably need to find a new solution for this track," Hamilton said. "I mean years ago when we didn’t have the track limit thing the track was much more enjoyable to drive, but it’s strange to be driving and almost have to comment on the car ahead as that’s what the team ask you to do. I think I did it in Austin, a few years ago, and that’s not racing, right?”

Esteban Ocon got a 30-second penalty after the race, Nyck De Vries was penalized 15 second, Logan Sergeant was penalized 10 seconds and Yuki Tsunoda was penalized five seconds after the checkered flag. They all finished outside the top 10 and the penalties have no points ramifications.

The FIA said after the race that it would recommend changes to the Red Bull Ring to prevent constant track limit infringement in the future.

"Regarding the track limits infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside of the boundaries of the track, an unprecedented situation arose which resulted in all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race," the FIA said in a statement.

"Prior to the submission of a Protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing.

"During the Grand Prix, Race Control was tasked with reviewing well over 1,200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track. The results will be updated once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete.

"In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of Turns 9 and 10. We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues."

Updated Austrian Grand Prix top 10

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Sergio Perez

4. Lando Norris

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Carlos Sainz

7. George Russell

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Lance Stroll

10. Pierre Gasly