Former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis commits to John Calipari and Arkansas

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Brooklyn NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Johnell Davis #1 of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during the first half of the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

John Calipari has scored a major transfer addition for his first team at Arkansas.

Former Florida Atlantic star Johnell Davis announced Wednesday that he'd be transferring to Arkansas for the 2024-25 season. Davis put his name into the transfer portal and explored his NBA Draft options after Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May went to Michigan.

Davis averaged 18.2 points per game in 2023-24 and shot 48% from the field. He also shot over 41% from 3-point range as the Owls’ leading scorer. FAU lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Northwestern after advancing to the Final Four in 2023.

Davis broke out during that Final Four run. He scored in double figures in four of FAU’s five NCAA tournament games and had 29 points and 12 rebounds in the second round against Fairleigh Dickinson.

He joins an Arkansas team that has added former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo and former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic through the transfer portal since Calipari’s arrival from Kentucky. Aidoo committed to Arkansas earlier in the week after he averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a game for the Volunteers last season.

Arkansas has also added verbal commitments from three recruits since Calipari replaced Eric Musselman in Fayetteville. Arkansas has gotten commitments from five-star recruit Boogie Fland and four-star recruits Billy Richmond and Karter Knox. Fland is rated as the No. 10 prospect in the country according to Rivals.

The Razorbacks aren't done adding transfers and high school recruits either. At the moment, just one player is listed on Arkansas' official basketball roster for the 2024-25 season. Earlier Wednesday, forward Trevon Brazile announced he was entering the transfer portal after averaging almost nine points and six rebounds a game.