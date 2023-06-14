Flip the script series: Who's this year's Eagles? (Team that goes from good to great)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

This time last year we were still all hesitant to buy fully into the Eagles after they landed AJ Brown in the offseason. We all saw Philadelphia make the leap from good to great quickly in 2023. So will be this year's Eagles?

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski continue our summer 'Flip the script' series by identifying who could be this year's Eagles: The team that makes the leap from good to great and becomes a legit Super Bowl contender.

Before diving into the candidates for 'This year's Eagles' the two look into the potential fantasy implications of Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Giants RB Saquon Barkley potentially holding out of training camp this summer. They also try to make sense of what's going on in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs.

Harmon and Pianowski then identify seven candidates for 'This year's Eagles' before narrowing down the list to three finalist. Both finish with a different top team only for Producer Collin to break the tie in the end.

1:08 - Minicamp holdout drama: Barkely, Jacobs and Stefon Diggs

10:04 - Flip the script: This year's Eagles

12:59 - Candidate: Miami Dolphins

18:09 - Candidate: Los Angeles Chargers

26:50 - Candidate: Baltimore Ravens

34:25 - Candidate: Jacksonville Jaguars

39:41 - Candidate: Dallas Cowboys

45:38 - Candidate: Seattle Seahawks

51:14 - Candidate: Detroit Lions

55:55 - The finalists and the pick

